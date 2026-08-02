Trying to get a house for my daughter

Hello America My name is Kelvin I'm in Boston I'm seeking a little help I would deeply appreciate it I once was a manager at McDonald's but the store got robbed I prevented the robbery but I got injured in the middle of it I got hit in the back with aluminum baseball bat a chip on my right shoulder came off and ended on my spinal cord I have spinal cord decoration my back is constantly in pain I cannot work anymore please help me achieve this goal of getting a very cheap house it can be a fixer upper anything out well make good things together for my daughter will have a place to stay when I leave this earth as America's dream to eat something for our kids if I was on my deathbed will be my dying wish have a roof over my little daughter's head she has terrible ballsy and she really deserve it she's a sweet kindred soul if I can get this right here it can assure me that you will always have a roof over her head and she won't have to worry about a place to stay ever in life I noticed some good Christian people out there who read this and I will help us God bless you love you all thank you very much