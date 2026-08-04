trying to get a car for school

Hi everyone,

My name is Layla, and I never imagined I would be in a position where I needed to ask for help, but right now I don’t know where else to turn.

I’m currently a high school student, and I was recently accepted into a program that allows me to take college classes while still in high school. This opportunity means so much to me because I’m working hard to build a better future for myself. Unfortunately, getting to school has become one of the biggest obstacles standing in my way.

Until recently, my father was the only parent helping me. After a serious disagreement, he cut me off completely. Since then, I’ve been left to figure everything out on my own. During everything that happened, my phone was taken and shattered, and the money I had saved was also taken. Overnight, I lost the few resources I had.

Right now, I’m living with my grandparents. They have opened their home to me, and I’m incredibly grateful for them, but they aren’t in a financial position to help me purchase a vehicle or provide reliable transportation.

Without a dependable way to get around, I can’t consistently get to school or my college classes, and it’s also preventing me from getting a job. I want to work and become independent, but it’s extremely difficult to do that without transportation. It feels like I’m stuck in a cycle where I need a car to get a job, but I need a job to afford a car.

I’m not asking for anything fancy, just a safe, reliable vehicle that will allow me to get to school, attend my college classes, and eventually get to work so I can support myself. Every donation, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to being able to continue my education and work toward a stable future.

If you’re unable to donate, simply sharing my fundraiser would mean the world to me. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for supporting me during one of the hardest times in my life. Your kindness and generosity, no matter how small, give me hope that I can overcome this difficult chapter and continue pursuing my education and future.



