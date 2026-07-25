Trying to get a car and back on my feet

My vehicle was stolen years ago I do not have a way to get around. I have doctors appointments to go to I would love to go and visit my grandchildren. I say my prayers every night for everybody that I love and care about. In this world, I need help.I have no family except for my children i just have nobody to go for help to be able to get back on my feet and try to make something of my life before I don't have a life anymore. My husband was killed years ago. I lost my dad, my mom. My little brother all in February of this year, just a weeks apart. So I just have the nobody left to help me. And any help would be a blessing. And would be very greatly appreciated from the bottom of my heart. I have never done this. I have never reached out for help but a few days ago I need help. Thank you