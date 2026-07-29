Trying to find a place for my family

I’m a 34 year old optical technician, with a fiancé who is facing some health issues, and 2 fur babies who I love with my whole being, we are facing eviction in 5 days a lot sooner than we thought, and have no where to go, I’m going to try and get together “move in” money so at least we have a month to get everything figured out, my fiancé is dealing with neuropathy right now and hasn’t been able to work, we’re on the path to him getting better but unfortunately bills don’t wait. I CANNOT give up my babies, a tuxedo cat and a Dutch Shepard, at the same time I need to keep a roof on our heads, I know it’s hard for everyone right now, if anyone can help with any amount it would be beyond appreciated and the most grateful blessing.