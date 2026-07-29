Trying to escape eviction

I have a continuance court this Friday and I need to raise about 2,000 by the 8th of this month to not get evicted. I have not even half of that to give. Anything would go such a mile long to help me with housing and food. I just started a job and all my checks are getting emptied into debt. I am have backed up bills and it’s because the people I let live with me use me for housing and they didn’t pay what they had to. I’m just hoping someone helps me the way I helped them. I gave them time and they stayed a long time. I hope I find some good hearted people that will be able to help me stay in my house.