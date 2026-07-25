Trying to build house total loss anything helps ty

Our house burned down in January we lost everything total loss , we are trying to get enough to remodel a room and a bathroom and kitchen, so we can have a place to live we are grateful we are staying in our yard under a tree unless it rains then we stay in our burnt house it's tough we definitely are blessed to have another day,food and clothing, if anyone would consider to help we would appreciate anything we didn't have insurance at the time and then my hours got cut , just would love to be able to take a shower regularly again and have something simple until we can get enough to finish our house, my number is 539-307-0983 we live in Morris Oklahoma our address is 18499 bristlecone rd Morris Oklahoma, ty for any and all help if anything please pray for us ty so much may all have a very blessed day



