Trying to Build Extra Income for My Kids This

Hi, my name is Timothy Tackett and I’m from Lee’s Summit, Missouri. I never thought I’d be making a post like this, but I figured I’d give it a shot.





I’m an OTR truck driver and have been struggling financially for a while. I recently took a chance and bought a pickup truck so I could try to make some extra money during my home time doing side jobs. I used most of my savings buying the truck and fixing several major issues on it, and now the only things left are the water pump and radiator. I was quoted around $1,500 for the repairs, and I currently have about half of that saved.





I’m just hoping there may be some people willing to help me get the rest of the way there. I get my kids for the summer, and I’m really excited to show them the truck and use it to earn some extra income to help pay for summer activities and day-to-day expenses.





Anything helps, and even just sharing this means a lot. Thank you for taking the time to read this and for any support.



