Trying to avoid 48 hour eviction

my name is Jessica, and I’m a single mom doing everything I can to keep a roof over my children’s heads during a really difficult time.

The past few months have been extremely hard financially, and I recently came very close to eviction. I’m doing my best to turn things around, and I’m proud to say I’ve secured a new job starting on the 30th. This is a huge step forward for my family—but I just need a little help to make it until that first paycheck comes in.

Right now, I’m struggling to cover rent on time, and falling behind again isn’t an option. I’ve been fighting to stay stable for my kids, and I refuse to give up.

There is hope ahead—this summer, my boys will also be getting jobs, and together we’re working toward a more secure and steady future. We’re determined to get back on our feet and stay there.

If you’re able to donate, even a small amount, it would mean more than I can put into words. If you can’t donate, sharing this would help us more than you know.

Thank you so much for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can give. ❤️