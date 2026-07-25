Trying So Hard Not to Give Up

I never imagined that at 47 years old I would be trying to rebuild my life from the ground up while raising five children alone.

Becoming a widow changed everything.

There are days when the weight of it all feels unbearable. Grief doesn’t disappear just because the world keeps moving. Bills still come. Children still need love, support, food, comfort, and stability. And somehow, through all the heartbreak and exhaustion, I still wake up every morning trying to be everything my children need.

I carry not only my own pain, but the struggles of my children as well. Some of my adult children are facing serious health challenges, and my youngest child, who is autistic, depends on me every single day for patience, guidance, love, and strength. No matter how tired I am, being their mother is the greatest purpose in my life.

Recently, I started working at a pizza shop. It may not sound like much, but to me it was a huge step forward. After everything life has thrown at me, I refused to give up. I keep showing up, even on the days when my heart feels heavy and my body feels exhausted.

For years, I stayed silent about my struggles because I thought being strong meant carrying everything alone. But I’m learning that strength also means asking for help when life becomes too heavy to carry by yourself.

Right now, I’m trying my best to keep my family afloat. I’m struggling to pay bills, keep stability for my children, and find reliable transportation so I can continue working and caring for my family. One of the biggest things on my heart is being able to buy bikes for my children — something so simple, yet something that would bring them joy, freedom, laughter, and a chance to just be kids again after so much hardship.

As a mother, it hurts when you can’t always give your children the little things that make them smile.

Through every loss, every sleepless night, every setback, I have continued to trust God. There were moments I truly didn’t know how I would survive emotionally, mentally, or financially, but somehow God kept carrying me forward one step at a time. I truly believe the lessons and love Shane left behind continue to guide me through my darkest moments.

I am not asking for luxury. I am simply asking for a chance to breathe again. A chance to catch up. A chance to keep going without feeling like I’m drowning every single day.

If you are able to donate, share, or pray for my family, please know it means more than words could ever express. Every act of kindness helps remind me and my children that we are not alone in this world.

Thank you for reading my story. Thank you for seeing us. And thank you for helping a tired mother continue fighting for her children and for a better future.

With love and gratitude.