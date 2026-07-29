Trying not to give up now

We’ve been through a lot this past year — health issues, surgery, financial strain, and the heartbreak of realizing we couldn’t make it in Florida anymore. But we refused to give up. We came to Indiana to be near family and to welcome our new grandson into the world with love and hope.

Now we’re rebuilding from the ground up.

What we need most right now is help getting our vehicle back on the road and covering first, last, and security for a rental. These are the final pieces standing between us and stability. We’re hardworking, determined, and ready to move forward we just need a little help to get over this last mountain.

If you can give, share, or pray for us, you’re helping a family get back on their feet and giving a newborn baby the safe, steady home he deserves