Trying not to get evicted

On June 3rd I was placed on emergency medical leave by my job at the postal service. As of 6/24 a doctor has cleared me to return to work. The issues that lie are i have not worked for the entire month of June and even though I have submitted the work clearance documentation no one at work is answering my calls. I've reached out to all the rental assistance resources in Louisville.They either don't have anymore funding or appointments I've called churches that refused to assist unless i become a member of their church. This unfortunately is the last option I can think of during this period until work returns me to work.