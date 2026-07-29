Trying not to be homeless

Hello , i dont normally ask for any handouts of any kind , not really needed to ...untill now , my family (wife and 2 kids ) have been living with a freind of the family for a couple yrs now , we pay half the bills everything was going fine untill we found out , our so called friend of the family has not been paying his house payments and now we have to move , and it could not have come at a worse time then now , my truck broke down a couple of months ago , which has slowed my work and income to just getting by on the bills and trying to fix my truck , so i dont have the funds to move , im not sure what we are going to do , i know prices on everything has went up which makes it even harder for us and who ever iz reading this , im trying my best to make sure we dont end up homeless , so if anyone could spare /help out at all it would mean so much , i dont want my kids to ever say they were homeless ever in there life , there is so much we cant afford to give them now , but maybe with your help and lady luck my wife and kids wont have to ever experience being homeless ! Thank you for ur time and help !!