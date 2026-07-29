Trying hardiest not give up!! God help me

Single father with a 12yr old daughter. Im 44 and its just us .I really dont know my famly i was adopted as a kid . An the stories i could tell you.. lets just say I realized God is real . Ive been homeless ,raped, robbed, discriminated ,trap in the world of addiction .But by God grace and mercy He deliver me . He blessed me with Harlem

lyric ADams . Her mom passed when she was 6 ! I remember that day. I got on my knees and begged and cried to God. THat was 6 years ago. Harlem doing so good in school and life .I recently loss my job at Cargill . the whole plant shut down. and its hard and im asking for help! Give me a little more hope ! Allow me to buy my kid a new dress , i wanna send my daughter to college , she loves all animals and to be a veterinarian . If you can help please! Thankyou!!! #GODBLESSYOUI#