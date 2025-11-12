Truthers for Charlie Kirk Public Fund

The Charlie Kirk Truth Fund — Rewarding the Small Guys in the Trenches!





The people actually digging — the citizen investigators, the researchers, the ones spending nights chasing leads while the big accounts sleep — deserve to be paid for that work. This fund rewards them monthly, based on real effort uncovering what happened, not followers or fame.





The fund is managed by a third-party administrator and distributed monthly to those doing the hard work.





Every contribution counts — all support is greatly appreciated, no matter the amount.





Contact Blake Bednarz on X for more information.