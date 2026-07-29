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Truth Crusaders are Under Demonic Attack

Goal$30,000 USD
Raised$250 USD

Fundraiser created byMark Boswell

Fundraiser funds will be received by Mark Boswell

Truth Crusaders are Under Demonic Attack

Tammy and Mark are bona fide, veteran, battle tested warriors for truth and justice, which means that they have been railing against the powers that be and have been doing so for years. Both Tammy and Mark have dedicated themselves to teaching and helping others defend themselves against oppression, theft and tyranny. In countless cases, they have been angels assisting others at their own expense.  Most recently both have combined efforts to expose the fraud of the banking industry which you should know is an arm of the, let's just call it 'the dark side' without naming names. As a result, in short, they are both under sever attack right now. Unable to beat Tammy in court, or get Mark into court, they are reverting to try to burn her ranch down or intimidate her by doing so. They are attacking their banking facilities and freezing accounts. Interrupting and invading email accounts, Making illegal contact with clients and making false defamatory claims interfering in business activity. They tried to knock out the electric transformer outside Tammy's house. It's pure intimidation and it'll never work. The reason this is happening is because the dark side knows the power of these two working together. These attacks confirm that they are over the target.

Both Tammy and Mark stand, covered by the blood of Jesus and declare and claim ultimate victory right here and now. But there is a mess to clean up and the battle is not finished. They are temporarily wounded financially and this is where you can shore up the front lines with some assistance to keep them in the fight. When this fight is finished, it will be one of the greatest testimonials of the power of God/Jesus that anyone would want to hear. Thank you for being a part of this momentous effort. 

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