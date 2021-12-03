Monthly Radio Airtime

Campaign Image

Truth to Ponder has been a listener-supported radio program and podcast since 2020. In all this time, our audience has been faithful in providing our monthly support. The support has been used for Radio Airtime. “Truth to Ponder” does not have any staff or payroll.
  
Even though these days have been difficult times for many, we are being encouraged to consider adding additional radio stations and times. Bob Biermann and his wife, Lori, know how difficult it is for many. Would you consider a monthly or one-time gift to help this ministry continue to grow and reach many more? We have added the use of "Give Send Go™" as an alternative to secular financial processing, such as PayPal™.

Thank you in advance for considering supporting “Truth to Ponder,” so we can continue to shine the light of truth in a darkening world. 

Chuck and Jenny Gumbert
$ 100.00 USD
57 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 hours ago

I found your show on shortwave radio.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
19 days ago

Thank you for this ministry.

Anonymous Giver
$ 700.00 USD
19 days ago

Chuck and Jenny Gumbert
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for this ministry.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for your health and your ministry.

Chuck and Jenny Gumbert
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for this ministry.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Since the starlink purchase fell through,, apply this as needed instead.. dzp ...

Chrissy Taylor
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Hey Bob.....Great show tonight! Like how you touched on the circus the Carolina school board has become! It seems school boards only want to hire blue-haired leftists these days.🤦‍♀️I fled Virginia to get my son away from it..... And now I'm going to have to fight it here! But God put me here for the fight! 😉 Keep up the good work friend! Your show is greatly needed!

Anonymous Giver
$ 36.00 USD
2 months ago

Chuck and Jenny Gumbert
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Pete Llewellyn
$ 48.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you for your broadcasts and your ministry

