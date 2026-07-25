Thank you for being part of the Truth to Power community.





Over the past several years, many of you have asked how you could support the work I am doing, so after much prayer and consideration, I have created this page for those who feel led to give.





What began as a desire to teach, encourage, and help others grow has evolved into a calling that now includes content creation, mentorship, education, speaking, and building resources designed to help people develop in mindset, identity, leadership, stewardship, entrepreneurship, and navigating the rapidly changing digital economy.

Like many entrepreneurs and content creators, I have invested significant time, resources, and personal finances into building this vision. While I continue to work diligently to create both free and premium educational content, there are ongoing expenses associated with operating the ministry, producing content, hosting events, maintaining technology, running business operations, and covering everyday living expenses.





If you choose to donate, please know that your support helps make it possible for me to continue creating educational resources, hosting teachings, mentoring others, producing content, and pursuing the vision God has placed on my heart. My goal is to equip, encourage, and empower people to grow spiritually, develop personally, build wisely, and walk confidently in their God-given purpose.





Whether you choose to give financially, pray for this work, share the content, or simply continue being part of this community, I am deeply grateful for your support.





May the Lord bless you abundantly for your generosity, faithfulness, and partnership.





As Scripture says:

"May the Lord, the God of your ancestors, increase you a thousand times and bless you as He has promised." — Deuteronomy 1:11





Thank you for believing in this mission and helping make it possible.





With gratitude,

Jacqueline Towell

Truth to Power





(Please note that donations made through this campaign are considered personal gifts and are not tax-deductible.)