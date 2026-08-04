Trusting God Through Our Fertility Journey

After experiencing two heartbreaking miscarriages in February and June of this year, Shane and I began an extensive fertility journey to search for answers. Through months of testing, we discovered that I have several medical conditions that make it much more difficult to conceive and carry a healthy pregnancy. While we continue working closely with our doctors to determine the best path forward, our journey has involved extensive testing, specialist appointments, genetic screening, treatments, and ongoing medical care.





Unfortunately, many of these fertility-related expenses are not fully covered by insurance. Even necessary testing, including Shane's genetic testing, hormone testing for myself, and other recommended evaluations, has resulted in significant out-of-pocket costs, with additional medical expenses still ahead as we continue pursuing our dream of growing our family.





More than anything, we ask for your prayers as we walk this journey. God has been faithful through every season, and even in the uncertainty, He has surrounded us with an incredible community of family, friends, and fellow believers who have encouraged us every step of the way. If you feel led to support us financially, we are deeply grateful. Every gift, prayer, and word of encouragement helps lighten the burden and reminds us that we are not walking this road alone.





Thank you for standing beside us with your generosity, love, and prayers. We trust that God is writing our story, even when we can't yet see the ending, and we are thankful for everyone who chooses to walk this journey with us.





With love,

Kacie





"Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not rely on your own understanding; in all your ways know him, and he will make your paths straight."

— Proverbs 3:5–6 (CSB)