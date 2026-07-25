Trusting God through homelessness & heartbreak 💔

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,





I'm reaching out today with a humble heart because my family is walking through one of the hardest seasons of our lives. I am a single mother of two beautiful children, and just two days ago we lost their second grandmother in less than two years. Watching my children experience this kind of grief again has been heartbreaking.





At the same time, we've been struggling to find stable housing. We've been staying in hotel rooms when we can afford them, but we've reached a point where I don't even know how we'll pay for the next night. Every day I search for housing, work hard to provide for my girls, and pray for God to open a door. Despite my best efforts, we haven't found the stability we desperately need.





As we grieve, I'm also trying to help my dad and siblings with funeral expenses and support them however I can during this painful time. It feels like we're carrying more than we can bear, but I continue to trust that God is with us through every step.





If God places it on your heart to help, whether through a donation, a prayer, or by sharing this fundraiser, it would mean more than words can express. Every gift will go toward keeping a roof over our heads, helping us through this immediate crisis, and easing the burden as we prepare to say goodbye to someone we love.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Thank you for your prayers, your kindness, and for being the hands and feet of Christ. We are believing that even in this season of loss, God is making a way where there seems to be none.





"Carry each other's burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ." — Galatians 6:2





God bless you all.