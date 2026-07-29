Trusting God for Healing in Jesus name.

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ, I am reaching out to those who would show humanitarian compassion and may the Lord Jesus richly reward you!. I am 62 years old, who has been suffering for many years. I am diagnosed with extreme dry eyes which trigger off acute migraine attacks which are painful and reduce my quality of life significantly. Yet NHS doctors don't show empathy and NHS eye operations are not available. Therefore I plead to you Christ-blessed people to help me pay for eye-surgery. I suffer with long-term panic and anxiety attack which mean I cannot work and God has ordained not to heal me. I face deep hardship being a Muslim convert to Christianity. Scripture teaches us the importance of compassion, generosity and supporting those who struggle. Any amount you give will help. You will give me the chance to live a better quality of life ; and I will eternally pray for you; hope to see you in heaven and keep in touch with you of my progress. Your prayers mean alot tome aswell. I would like to end this with two endearing scriptures :- Revelation 22:17 And the Spirit and the Bride say come. And let the one who is thirsty come. Let the one who desires take of the Water of Life without cost. So be it Lord. Hallelujah and AMEN.

Numbers 6 :24-26 The Lord bless you and make his face shine on you and be gracious to you ; the Lord turn his face to you and give you peace.

Hallelujah and AMEN.

I know potentially that I am reaching out to the mystical body of Christ and I will thank you face to face in heaven. Subsequently, I will gladly keep in touch with you and let you know of my progress.