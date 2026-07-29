Tru Rogers' Brazil Mission Trip

Hi friends and family!

I’m so excited to share that from July 24th–August 1st, 2026, I will be going on my very first mission trip with a group of young adults! We will be serving as non-denominational Christians with the goal of sharing the love of Jesus through service, encouragement, and hands-on outreach.

This opportunity means so much to me. I’ve always wanted to step outside of my comfort zone and live out my faith in a tangible way, and this trip is a chance to do exactly that. Whether we’re serving the local community, building relationships, or simply being present for people who need support, my prayer is that we can reflect Christ’s love in everything we do.

Because this is my first mission trip, I’m both excited and humbled by the opportunity. I truly believe God will use this experience to grow my faith, stretch me personally, and allow me to be a light to others.

I’m currently raising funds to help cover travel, lodging, meals, and ministry expenses. If you feel led to support me financially, I would be so grateful. If giving isn’t possible, your prayers and encouragement mean just as much to me.

Thank you for being part of this journey with me — I can’t wait to see how God moves!