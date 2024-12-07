Campaign Image

Supporting Trump Truck Tom from Gaylord Trump HQ

Raised:

 USD $955

Campaign created by Stephenie Jacobson

Campaign funds will be received by Stephenie Jacobson

If you stopped into our Gaylord Trump Headquarters before the election, chances are you met Tom and saw his wonderful vintage Trump Truck.  Rain or shine Tom was there whenever we were open!  He also participated in every Gaylord Trump Rally on the Corner.  He was always bringing us small gifts, fun homemade items, and fixing things we broke around HQ.  We couldn't have done what we did without him! 

Tom's house desperately needs repairs for the winter and we would like to bless him with money toward his project.  He doesn't have much to spare, but he is always thinking of others and was devoted to our efforts to elect President Trump.  We want this to be a Christmas surprise to thank him.  Tom doesn't like attention so we are trying to keep this a secret.  Luckily at over 80 years old, he's not online!

If you appreciate the hard work all the Trump volunteers did during the election and enjoyed seeing Tom's Trump Truck during campaign season, please consider helping us help Tom! 

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
18 days ago

Thank you, Tom!

Alley Godiva
$ 5.00 USD
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

God Bless You!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you, Tom. God bless you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Kelly Tomko
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Tom, I always knew I could count on you being at the corner waiting for us! You're a kind hearted man with a potty mouth LOL, that's ok I am too! Good luck on your homestead adventure and can't wait to see you at the Christmas party! MERRY CHRISTMAS AND HAPPY NEW YEAR.

The Jacobsons
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you Tom and you were such a blessing to the Trump Victory Team in Gaylord! We love your truck, but more than that we love your heart and your spirit. Merry Christmas!

