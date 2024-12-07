Supporting Trump Truck Tom from Gaylord Trump HQ

If you stopped into our Gaylord Trump Headquarters before the election, chances are you met Tom and saw his wonderful vintage Trump Truck. Rain or shine Tom was there whenever we were open! He also participated in every Gaylord Trump Rally on the Corner. He was always bringing us small gifts, fun homemade items, and fixing things we broke around HQ. We couldn't have done what we did without him!

Tom's house desperately needs repairs for the winter and we would like to bless him with money toward his project. He doesn't have much to spare, but he is always thinking of others and was devoted to our efforts to elect President Trump. We want this to be a Christmas surprise to thank him. Tom doesn't like attention so we are trying to keep this a secret. Luckily at over 80 years old, he's not online!

If you appreciate the hard work all the Trump volunteers did during the election and enjoyed seeing Tom's Trump Truck during campaign season, please consider helping us help Tom!