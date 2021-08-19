Jeff Sabol Legal Defense Fund

Show: Please select one Most Recent Top Donations

Shauna - $ 20.00 USD 5 days ago My thoughts and prayers are with you and your fiancé. I am so sick of this but know this will all come to an end. Keep your eyes on Jesus bc he is right there with you everyday. 0

Shauna - $ 20.00 USD 1 month ago My thoughts and prayers are with you and your fiancé. I am so sick of this but know this will all come to an end. Keep your eyes on Jesus bc he is right there with you everyday. 1

Chuck and Barbara - $ 150.00 USD 1 month ago Thank you, Lord, for Trump's overwhelming victory. May he remember "promises made--promises kept" and release all the J6 hostages. Thank you most of all for Jesus! 2

J6ers Are Loved - $ 50.00 USD 2 months ago Thank you for being there thinking we could peacefully stand for our President & country and not be entrapped and abused. We will never forget your caring & service. 3

Shauna - $ 20.00 USD 2 months ago My thoughts and prayers are with you and your fiancé. I am so sick of this but know this will all come to an end. Keep your eyes on Jesus bc he is right there with you everyday. 3

John - $ 25.00 USD 2 months ago Thank the Lord the end is coming into sight. 2

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 2 months ago God bless Jeff, his family, and all the J6ers. We are praying for a big Trump victory today, and full pardons and freedom for all J6ers on day one of his administration. 2

Shauna - $ 20.00 USD 3 months ago My thoughts and prayers are with you and your fiancé. I am so sick of this but know this will all come to an end. Keep your eyes on Jesus bc he is right there with you everyday. 3

God is one of us - $ 95.00 USD 3 months ago Jesus wins in the end. 2

Shauna - $ 20.00 USD 4 months ago My thoughts and prayers are with you and your fiancé. I am so sick of this but know this will all come to an end. Keep your eyes on Jesus bc he is right there with you everyday. 3

Chuck and Barbara - $ 100.00 USD 4 months ago Continuing to pray and keep awareness alive... 2

Shauna - $ 20.00 USD 5 months ago My thoughts and prayers are with you and your fiancé. I am so sick of this but know this will all come to an end. Keep your eyes on Jesus bc he is right there with you everyday. 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 5 months ago God bless Jeff and his family. You have so much support out here, stay strong, you will soon be free. 2

Fellow patriot - $ 50.00 USD 5 months ago Hang in there - Jesus is coming and He's bringing the truth... As He Is the truth! 2

Shauna - $ 20.00 USD 6 months ago My thoughts and prayers are with you and your fiancé. I am so sick of this but know this will all come to an end. Keep your eyes on Jesus bc he is right there with you everyday. 2

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 6 months ago God bless you. Know that all patriots are on your side. We pray for you daily! We want you to ask receive reparations for the harm to you and your families. God bless y'all and all y'all touch 3

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 6 months ago Have faith dear man. Better days and freedom lie ahead. 4

Anonymous Giver - $ 25.00 USD 6 months ago 4

Anonymous Giver - $ 20.00 USD 6 months ago Praying for you and your family. Stay strong! 4

Anonymous Giver - $ 20.00 USD 6 months ago 3