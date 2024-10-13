From Poverty To Wealth With The True Jesus

A story about my journey with the true Jesus. Recovery from being homeless, my path of healing from PTSD, CSA and SRA, starting volunteering and now being ready for a beautiful and healthy life.

The true Jesus was always by my side during the last 3 crazy years. He has lead me away from the street, after being homeless for about a year. After that came volunteering. I was able to do 30 minutes of work each day. I did a parasite cleanse, started eating more healthy again. I slowly started to recover. After one and a half years of volunteering I am working 5 to 7 hours a day now.

The true Jesus has never left my side. A big thing that I still need to realize is, that I am worthy of so much more. I am unconditionally loved. I am worthy of a beautiful life, my own little house or apartment and conditions, which make my healing journey easier. That also includes having enough money to thrive. Jesus wants every person who has a good heart and whose intention it is to do good in the world, to have money! A lot! To be of service to him, to the light. To build your dreams and serve with your gifts. To build shelters for animals, to support children, to do good in this world, whatever that means for you.

I have been trying to heal from severe PTSD, childhood sexual abuse by my parents, grandparents and very likely other people, in conditions which were and are still so difficult. Recently I have uncovered more and more trauma. Jesus recently revealed to me that I was a victim of Satanic Ritual Abuse. That is not easy to heal, especially in poverty. Nobody should have to do that. Not me, not you and not any other person 🙏💚

Thankfully during all of this I have had the healing programs of my spirityal teacher Liana Shanti to support me along this way. She has been empowering and leading people all over the world for decades towards healing and their own personal relationship with the true Jesus (not the church version). So part of my intention here is, that maybe more people will find her amazing body of work and through that will be able to heal - mentally, physically and spiritually! To feel the unconditional love of the true Jesus in your heart is the most beautiful feeling and I wish for every person to be able to heal and feel his love.

I have been trying to do this healing work while being homeless and at the moment while volunteering in an Eco-Childrens Project. Which is beautiful, but also extremely time consuming, mentally and physically demanding. As much as i love to do this work, I need a break to give myself the space to heal, rest and recover

It is time for a change. Which is the reason I am asking for support to be able to join my teachers new program MMM - Magnetic Money Manifesting, which is based on 100% true Jesus, as all of her teachings are. From money to healing trauma to healing spiritually and also the physical body. Her programs are the ones, you want to use, if you are looking for longterm healing, instead surface level teachings - providing only a bandait for deeper rooted issues - in any area of your life.

Thankfully Jesus has equipped me with a beautiful art gift, which I am trying to nurture and use to be of service to him and the divine. For any donation small or big, I would love to send you a digital copy of an original art piece of your choice, which you can then use however you like. You find glimpses of my art in the Campaign picture at the top and I will be adding more images soon for you to choose from.

If you are interested in receiving a gift for your donation, please send me a message through this campaign.

I decided to share this part of my story, to empower others. You can heal anything with the true Jesus by your side. Nothing is too big for him. Invite him into your heart, he will guide you. And if you want to have a look at Lianas Teachings (she has so many free offerings), have a look at:

https://www.lianashanti.com/

https://www.lianashanti.com/9-day-money-magnet

https://www.hmiwellness.com/

Thank you and I hope you will find healing through this story too 🙏💚





Details - "How will you use my donation?"





999 € will go to purchase the MMM program

1223 € will help me to provide myself with good food , supplements, an enema bag and a sleeping place (without working physically) for the 9 days of the course and an additional week, to integrate the learned material. Also some paints to keep working on my art business.





What are you expecting from the program?





I have used Lianas Programs in the past and had incredible life proof for my physical health. Before finding her I was struggling with several health issues like depression, anxiety, candia, parasites, chronic yeast and bacterial infections with chronic pain, allergies, food intolerances and more. No doctor was able to help me. I committed to Lianas Candida Cleanse and in about 8 months I was free of the most debilitating symptoms. After I left the street last year, I immediately did her Parasite Cleanse, which brought my health back quickly. Also Jesus made it very clear, that a parasite cleanse needed to happen ASAP. I recovered quickly, simply because her teachings work.

One of the biggest obsacles for me is still the financial aspect of my life. I do not have the physical or mental capacity to work through intense trauma like SRA, while not being financially secure and having to worry about how to get by. This program will help me to release financial blocks and work on my attitude towards myself. It will help to release shame, guilt, unworthiness, limiting beliefs and many other things which I know I am still carrying.

It will help me to learn, how to create wealth myself ane become independent again.



Therefore I am asking you for support. Please support me to purchase the MMM program, so that I will be able to heal better and provide for myself again.





Thank you so much and do not forget to contact me for your donation gift.



PS. If you want to see a more detailed preview of mz art, zou can visit @agapi.arts on Instagram. I will provide pictures as an update today. Thank you!