True Survivor

I grew up in this home — I went to school from elementary through graduation living there with my grandmother, and it’s the only place I’ve ever truly called home. In less than two weeks after she passed away, my uncle and cousin broke in while I was away with my daughter and stole everything I owned, including my birth certificate, Social Security card, my children’s legal documents, and jewelry — including a ruby ring that belonged to my mother. They then began construction on the house, falsely telling neighbors they owned it. I had lived there caring for my grandmother full-time and was threatened by my uncle beforehand, but never imagined it would go this far.





I’ve since placed the home in probate to protect my claim, but now face legal fees, replacing stolen items, and rebuilding a stable home for my kids. My goal is to reclaim what’s ours and buy my grandmother’s home so it stays in our family.





Any support helps. Thank you for standing with us.



