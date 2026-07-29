True Mission of the Human Spirit

I'm not going to use A.I. for my story, and I'm going to be 100% truthful, as I know it to be. That doesn't mean that others who have been a part of my life, don't see the story different from my view. I've always grabbed the attention of people in any room, from any place. I'm not judgemental and I can find love, in the most hatred filled places. People like to attach to me and I tend to give, more than I have to people whom do not do the same for me, which is fine by me, since I go to bed with myself at night, and sleep well. The come to Jesus point has arrived at my door. 51 years old, divorced female mother of 2 boys, with nothing!! Because of my choices, I have no savings, no job, no bank account...period, no ownership of any physical item, except for a 2008 Saturn Vue with 200 th miles. I'm scared. I wake up alone, and can go months without hearing from a single person. I see these elderly people on the street, and know they need love and something to wake up for. Please help.