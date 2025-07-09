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Трудный период / 어려운 시기

Goal₩8,254,130 KRW
Raised₩0 KRW

Fundraiser created byDenis Cherniy

Трудный период / 어려운 시기

Здравствуйте.

Меня зовут Денис. Никогда не думал, что окажусь в ситуации, когда придется просить помощи у незнакомых людей, но сейчас другого выхода практически не осталось.

Недавно я попал под сокращение и лишился работы. На данный момент постоянного дохода у меня нет, но при этом остались серьезные финансовые обязательства: задолженность по кредитам превышает 200 000 рублей, а также есть ипотека, которую необходимо оплачивать каждый месяц.

Кроме того, у меня есть семья, за которую я несу ответственность. Сейчас для меня самое тяжелое — понимать, что из-за сложившихся обстоятельств я не могу в полной мере обеспечить своих близких.

Я активно ищу новую работу и готов взяться практически за любую возможность заработать. Однако понимаю, что поиск работы может занять некоторое время, и именно ближайший месяц станет самым сложным. В этот период мне особенно нужна поддержка, чтобы сохранить жилье, оплачивать обязательные платежи и обеспечить семью самым необходимым.

Моя цель — не жить за чужой счет, а пережить этот непростой этап и как можно скорее вернуться к нормальной жизни. Я сделаю все возможное, чтобы снова самостоятельно обеспечивать свою семью и выполнять все свои финансовые обязательства.

Любая помощь, даже небольшая сумма, поможет пережить этот период, избежать дальнейшего роста долгов и выиграть время для поиска новой работы.

Если вы решите поддержать меня, я буду искренне благодарен. Если нет — спасибо, что уделили время и прочитали мою историю.

Желаю каждому никогда не оказаться в подобной ситуации.


안녕하세요.

제 이름은 데니스입니다. 언젠가 낯선 분들께 도움을 부탁드리게 될 거라고는 한 번도 생각해 본 적이 없었습니다. 하지만 지금은 다른 방법이 거의 없는 상황입니다.

얼마 전 회사의 구조조정으로 인해 직장을 잃게 되었습니다. 현재는 정기적인 수입이 전혀 없지만, 20만 루블이 넘는 대출과 매달 납부해야 하는 **주택담보대출(모기지)**이 남아 있습니다.

무엇보다도 저는 제가 책임져야 할 가족이 있습니다. 지금 가장 힘든 것은 현재의 상황 때문에 사랑하는 가족을 충분히 책임지고 돌보지 못한다는 사실입니다.

저는 지금도 매일 새로운 일자리를 찾고 있으며, 할 수 있는 일이라면 어떤 일이든 마다하지 않을 생각입니다. 다만 새로운 직장을 구하기까지는 시간이 필요할 수 있고, 특히 앞으로 한 달이 가장 힘든 시기가 될 것으로 예상됩니다. 이 기간 동안만이라도 도움을 받을 수 있다면 집을 지키고, 꼭 필요한 생활비와 대출 상환을 이어가며 다시 일어설 시간을 얻을 수 있습니다.

저의 목표는 다른 사람에게 의지하며 살아가는 것이 아닙니다. 이 어려운 시기를 버티고 다시 일어서서 가족을 스스로 책임지고 모든 경제적 의무를 성실히 이행하는 것입니다.

작은 도움이라도 저와 제 가족에게는 큰 힘이 됩니다. 여러분의 따뜻한 마음은 이 어려운 시간을 견디고 새로운 삶을 시작하는 데 큰 도움이 될 것입니다.

도와주신다면 진심으로 감사드리겠습니다. 도움을 주시지 않더라도 제 이야기를 끝까지 읽어주신 것만으로도 감사드립니다.

여러분 모두가 이런 어려운 상황을 겪지 않으시기를 진심으로 바랍니다.









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