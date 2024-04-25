Trudeaus Political Prisoners

Arrested in February of 2022, denied bail, and kept in custody for nearly 2 years without trial, Chris Carbert, Jerry Morin, Tony Olienick, and Chris Lysak are Canada's dirtiest secret, Political Prisoners being railroaded by the vindictive regime of Justin Trudeau. Without these men being 'guilty', Trudeau loses the only shred of justification for having brought a modern western nation state to the edge of Marshall Law with his invocation of the Emergencies Act, and it is for this bogus justification that these men are being denied justice.



This campaign seeks to raise as much money as possible so as to obtain far more robust and competent legal representation than they have thus far received, get these men out of jail, and re-unite them with their long suffering families.



*The campaign has been updated as of July 25, 2024 - please see the updates section for new information



Thank you to those of you who are here after seeing my appearance on Tucker Carlson -



https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1750152783028740314?t=z1iSAGfqmrerNMfPBLa3Rg&s=19



For More information on this travesty of injustice, read these articles -



Justin Trudeau's Political Prisoners

Meet The Four Men Being Held as Political Prisoners in Canada



The Lawfare Archipelago

Conspiracy of Silence around The Coutts Four



Denying Bail to The Coutts Four is a Political Decision



Political Prisoners in Canada for over 500 Days



Updates on the case, fundraising, the status of the men, and all other information pertaining to this case, can be found at this website - https://www.coutts4.ca/





Thank you in advance for any donation you can spare, these men and their families have suffered long enough.



If you can, please share this campaign on Social Media, and if you share it on Twitter, use this hashtag -



#trudeauspoliticalprisoners



Thank you, and God Bless.







This campaign is managed by Gord Magill on behalf of The Coutts Four Men, their families, and advocates.



Gord Magill is a trucker with over 27 years of experience behind the wheel, and has hauled fuel across Canada's Ice Roads, pulled Road Trains in Western Australia, and logs down the slopes of volcanoes in New Zealand. Now living in the United States, Gord traveled home to stand in solidarity with the Freedom Convoy, and has been writing and podcasting about it ever since, and is one of a very small number of people investigating the situation with the Coutts Four.



Having watched Canada descend into Totalitarianism under the regime of Justin Trudeau has been quite the incentive for Gord to stand up for the people being punished by Trudeau, and he will continue to work tirelessly to see the punishments end, and these men reunited with their families.



