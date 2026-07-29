Truckers on a Mission

The journey starts here as the trucks are warming up, the cameras are ready to roll, and the people are preparing to serve. Now is the time for you to come in and help these people who are going to serve others, an adventure you will be able to live through yourself, as we film what it takes to move supplies from our shores to others

. The difficulties transporting the cargo to distribution centers and the possible dangers heading to remote towns and villages. We will explore why people are willing to leave comfort of home to come and serve in this condition. We will ask the truckers and mission/humanity workers, why are you serving and why here? Not only to get a sense of why they are here but we hope you as the viewer will feel a connection to the workers. We will be asking questions to the people who are being served by the group, how they feel about this people serving far from home and the impact this has on them.