Truck Repairs.

Well, I have had this inguinal hernia for a few months, but something happened and it's tied or pinched, causing issues. And wouldn't you know....while I'm waiting on California disability insurance....my pickup decides to jump on the bandwagon. As many Ford triton v8 owners of the late 90's found out, sparkplugs, like to leave the head, thread less. So I need to get the inserts and gasket kit. Because it's the rear cylinder on the solenoid side. I live in Bakersfield Ca. So while still an option, walking....is rough. It's hot. Like hot hot.