Troy Hague RHS 1986 needs our help

Troy Hague, a Navy veteran and a member of the 1986 Robinson High School class, needs our help. He lost his job and had his home foreclosed. He will have his living arrangements settled in the next few weeks but will lose all his belongings unless he can get caught up on his storage unit bill. Troy has been unable to find work and is dealing with some serious health issues. He needs $1000 by May 20th, or he will lose his belongings. I’m asking our RHS friends to pray and pitch in to help raise $1500 to help Troy get back on his feet. If we can raise more it would be a blessing.





“Therefore, as we have opportunity, let us do good to all people, especially to those who belong to the family of believers.” – Galatians 6:10