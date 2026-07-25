Trouble moment of life

Hello. My name is Saddam, I am 31 years old. I am reaching out to kind and caring people for support. I went abroad to work and earn money to help my family, but after only a few months my health seriously deteriorated. Because of my health problems, my ability to work has greatly decreased, and I am now struggling to support myself and meet my financial responsibilities. During my treatment, I had to take out a loan. Unfortunately, because my health has worsened and I cannot work normally, it has become very difficult for me to repay this debt. I have tried to handle everything on my own, but the situation has become too difficult. I also worry about my elderly parents. My father is 74 years old and my mother is 70 years old. I used to take care of them and support them, but now my health situation makes it very difficult for me to provide the help they need. I am asking for support not for comfort or luxury, but for the opportunity to get through this difficult time: to continue my treatment, reduce my financial burden, recover my health, and be able to support my parents again. Any help, even a small donation or simply sharing my story, would mean a lot to me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who takes the time to support me. Donation link https://tbank.ru/cf/AGCT74iWQVb With gratitude Saddam