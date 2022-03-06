Troika Ministries Formation Ministry

My name is Dr. J — Jose Rodriguez, Ph.D. I've given 28 years of my life to pastoral ministry, church planting, and discipleship. In March 2025, after three decades leading a church in San Antonio, I obeyed a clear word from the Lord: step out, trust Him fully, and build what He placed in my hands.

We relocated to McKinney, Texas with nothing but a calling and a covenant.

What He placed in my hands is Troika Ministries — a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit built around one conviction: formation must come before function. Not another Christian platform. Not another leadership program. A house. A place where people are welcomed before they are expected. Where the shaping of the inner life is always the first work.

WHO WE ARE

Troika Ministries exists to make disciples — not just informed believers, but formed ones. The kind of people whose Attitude, Behavior, and Character are aligned and growing. People who lead whole and live true.

The name "Troika" comes from a Russian three-horse harness system — designed for speed, balance, and endurance across long distances and difficult terrain. Three horses running side by side, each playing a distinct but inseparable role. No single horse pulls alone. Leadership — and life — works the same way.

We call our formation model the ABC Model:

— ATTITUDE: The inner posture. Love, Joy, Peace. How a leader interprets reality before responding to it.

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— CHARACTER: The moral core. Faithfulness, Gentleness, Self-Control. Who you are when no one is watching.

These are not three separate tracks. They are one integrated life — the singular fruit of the Spirit described in Galatians 5:22-23. We are not building programs. We are walking people through formation.

WHAT WE ARE BUILDING

TWO EXPRESSIONS OF THIS MINISTRY ARE ACTIVE RIGHT NOW:

TaMOS — Troika adaptive intelligence Ministry Operating System

TaMOS is a formation platform for disciples, leaders, veterans, and families. It is built around the ABC model and designed to accompany people along the full formation pathway — from the earliest questions of faith all the way to multiplication and leadership.

Inside TaMOS:

• A Shepherd Guide — an AI formation companion that walks alongside each person with unhurried, pastoral presence

• The Troika Score — a 64-item formation assessment measuring all nine Fruit of the Spirit virtues (0–100 scale per virtue), with fracture detection and personalized formation pathway

• A Covenant Household — where family members carry one another in formation

• Formation Library — curated readings for every stage of the journey

• Veterans Room — a space for those who have served, with crisis resources always visible and trauma-informed formation pathways

• Academy — formation courses, homeschool curriculum, and ministry training

TaMOS is currently in a private seeder phase — fewer than 150 people, invitation only. Public launch is set for June 13, 2026 — the 30th anniversary of the day I came to faith in Jesus Christ. That date is not arbitrary. It is a declaration.

Kingdom Formation Academy (KFA)

KFA is a PreK–12 homeschool curriculum delivered through TaMOS, led by my wife Ruby Rodriguez — a Texas-credentialed teacher with a Master's degree in Christian Education. Ruby has been in ministry alongside me for our entire 28-year marriage. She is not helping me build this. She is co-building it.

KFA is designed for families who want formation woven into every subject — not just education, but discipleship from the ground up. Every stage of learning is anchored in Scripture, the ABC model, and the formation pathway. TEKS-aligned. Texas ESA-eligible for K-12 families.

KFA pricing is intentionally accessible — families can apply their Texas Education Savings Account funds and have KFA effectively cost them nothing out of pocket while retaining the remainder for internet, devices, and materials.

WHAT THIS CAMPAIGN FUNDS

Since leaving full-time pastoral employment in January 2025, Ruby and I have been living by faith — completely. No salary. No church budget. No institutional backing. What we have is covenant supporters who have stood with us across decades, a clear calling, and a platform that is beginning to bear fruit.

This campaign will cover four areas:

MINISTRY OPERATIONS & FAMILY SUSTAINABILITY

This is the honest one. We need to be able to sustain ourselves while building. I have a Ph.D. in Leadership Studies, an M.Div., nearly three decades of pastoral experience, and a published body of work — and right now I am building full-time on faith and the generosity of people who believe in what God has placed in our hands. This campaign will allow Ruby and me to focus fully on what we have been called to build without financial pressure compromising the quality or integrity of the work.

PLATFORM INFRASTRUCTURE

TaMOS runs on real infrastructure — servers, AI API costs, communications, authentication, database hosting. These are monthly operating costs that grow as the platform grows. Every person who enters TaMOS has a formation conversation powered by Anthropic's Claude AI, receives SMS pastoral check-ins through Twilio, and has their data secured through Clerk and Neon. These are not optional expenses. They are the foundation of the platform's pastoral function.

DEVELOPMENT COSTS

We are 87 builds deep into TaMOS and approaching the June 13, 2026 public launch. The remaining work — Stripe integration for Academy enrollment, church partner tools, KFA curriculum modules, veteran peer cohort infrastructure — requires dedicated development time and tooling. This campaign will fund the sprint to launch.

LAUNCH RUNWAY

June 13, 2026 is not just a launch date. It is a stake in the ground — a declaration that 30 years after one man came to faith on a street corner in San Antonio, something is being released into the world that carries that same testimony. We need a financial runway to reach that date with integrity and strength.

WHY THIS MATTERS

The church does not lack information. It lacks formation.

There are more podcasts, books, conferences, and leadership programs than at any point in Christian history — and we are producing leaders who fracture under pressure, fall to moral failure, and lead from performance rather than from character. The fruit is visible.

Troika Ministries exists to address the root. Not the behavior. The formation beneath the behavior. Not what leaders do. Who they are becoming.

"Formation must match responsibility. We harm leaders and churches when we scale influence faster than character."

That is my core conviction. It has shaped my doctoral research. It has shaped 28 years of pastoral ministry. And it is shaping everything we are building.

WHO IS STANDING WITH US

We are not starting from zero. We are building on covenant.

My son Judah is serving in worship and production at our local church while pursuing his M.Div. My daughter Jody is pursuing a Master's in Apologetics. My daughter Jeralyn and her husband Sebastian are pursuing advanced degrees. My son Jeriah and his wife Chloe just gave us our first grandchild — Mila Rae — in San Antonio, preparing to relocate to North Texas.

This calling is not carried by one man. It is carried by a family and a covenant community that has been walking together for decades.

A NOTE ON STEWARDSHIP

Troika Ministries is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit. EIN: 30-0202549. All gifts are tax-deductible.

We hold a 5% legacy covenant — 5% of net profits designated as perpetual stewardship inheritance for our children and their households. Not because they are entitled to it. Because calling is carried as a family, and we want the next generation to inherit not just a memory but a living work.

Every dollar that comes into this ministry goes toward one purpose: forming trustworthy lives and making disciples. We do not monetize data. We do not sell access. We do not compromise formation for features.

HOW TO STAY CONNECTED

Website: troikaministries.org

Platform: tamos.troikaministries.org (invitation only — seeder phase)

Email: info@troikaministries.org

Books: available at amazon.com (search "reFOCUS Dr. Jose G. Rodriguez")

If you would like to be considered for early access to TaMOS as a formation seeder, reach out directly. We are welcoming people by invitation and recognition — not open sign-up.

"Belonging before expectation. Invitation before instruction. Grace before growth."

Thank you for reading this far. Thank you for considering standing with us.

The house is being built. Come walk with us.

Lead Whole. Live True.

— Dr. J

Jose Rodriguez, Ph.D.

Founder, Troika Ministries

troikaministries.org