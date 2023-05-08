Terry/Ryan Lawrence Memorial Fountain

Show: Please select one Most Recent Top Donations

George and Leah Roth - $ 500.00 USD 1 year ago Terry was a dear friend whose friendship we valued. Only God knows why he and Ryan were taken first. We will see our boys again. It's not 'goodbye;' it's 'see you later.' Love you, George and Leah 0

Rick and Barb Earnhardt - $ 500.00 USD 1 year ago In memory of our brother Terry Lawrence! 0

Kris and Ann Jaenicke - $ 500.00 USD 1 year ago Dear Lawrence family, AJ and I continue to pray for you all. We never knew Ryan, but loved Terry so much. We pray the Lord will comfort you with the peace that passes all understanding. KJ and AJ 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 5.00 USD 1 year ago 0

Michael and Carla Gasser - $ 100.00 USD 1 year ago So thankful to have known both Ryan and Terry. May their legacy live on and give hope to others! 0

Liam and Tracy Montgomery - $ 500.00 USD 1 year ago Dear Lawrence and Thomas Family, Please accept our deepest condolences. We hope that the love and support of family and friends bring you comfort during this difficult time. Our hearts and our prayers are with you. Love, Liam and Tracy 0

Angela Upchurch Wilhelm - $ 100.00 USD 1 year ago Praying for God's peace tor bring you comfort. 0