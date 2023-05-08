Terry/Ryan Lawrence Memorial Fountain

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $2,305
Campaign funds will be received by Carolyn Lawrence
16 years ago this fountain was put in place at the Hudson Markillie Cemetery to honor our brother/son, Ryan Scott Lawrence. It has since been a place of great comfort for Terry and Carolyn to visit. We would like to see that this is cared for in perpetuity. Donation will be used for ongoing care and maintenance.
Terry was a dear friend whose friendship we valued. Only God knows why he and Ryan were taken first. We will see our boys again. It's not 'goodbye;' it's 'see you later.' Love you, George and Leah
In memory of our brother Terry Lawrence!
Dear Lawrence family, AJ and I continue to pray for you all. We never knew Ryan, but loved Terry so much. We pray the Lord will comfort you with the peace that passes all understanding. KJ and AJ
So thankful to have known both Ryan and Terry. May their legacy live on and give hope to others!
Dear Lawrence and Thomas Family, Please accept our deepest condolences. We hope that the love and support of family and friends bring you comfort during this difficult time. Our hearts and our prayers are with you. Love, Liam and Tracy
Praying for God's peace tor bring you comfort.
Sending love to you all during this difficult time.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.