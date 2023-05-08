Campaign Image

Terry/Ryan Lawrence Memorial Fountain

Terry/Ryan Lawrence Memorial Fountain

16 years ago this fountain was put in place at the Hudson Markillie Cemetery to honor our brother/son, Ryan Scott Lawrence. It has since been a place of great comfort for Terry and Carolyn to visit. We would like to see that this is cared for in perpetuity. Donation will be used for ongoing care and maintenance. 

Recent Donations
George and Leah Roth
$ 500.00 USD
1 year ago

Terry was a dear friend whose friendship we valued. Only God knows why he and Ryan were taken first. We will see our boys again. It's not 'goodbye;' it's 'see you later.' Love you, George and Leah

Rick and Barb Earnhardt
$ 500.00 USD
1 year ago

In memory of our brother Terry Lawrence!

Kris and Ann Jaenicke
$ 500.00 USD
1 year ago

Dear Lawrence family, AJ and I continue to pray for you all. We never knew Ryan, but loved Terry so much. We pray the Lord will comfort you with the peace that passes all understanding. KJ and AJ

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 year ago

Michael and Carla Gasser
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

So thankful to have known both Ryan and Terry. May their legacy live on and give hope to others!

Liam and Tracy Montgomery
$ 500.00 USD
1 year ago

Dear Lawrence and Thomas Family, Please accept our deepest condolences. We hope that the love and support of family and friends bring you comfort during this difficult time. Our hearts and our prayers are with you. Love, Liam and Tracy

Angela Upchurch Wilhelm
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying for God's peace tor bring you comfort.

The Rollins Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Sending love to you all during this difficult time.

