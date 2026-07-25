Tristan Cooley Elite Training

A lot has happened in a year! Tristan has another opportunity to go to Elite Pickleball Academy in August in Kansas City. This where some of the worlds best pickleball players train. He was able to visit there a year ago and it’s changed everything! Since then, he has won and placed in several high-level tournaments. His goal to be a pro pickleball is becoming more of a reality. He is hoping to continue to grow his platform to not share pickleball, but his faith in the Lord. Please pray if the Lord leads you to give. If not, he definitely could use your prayers!