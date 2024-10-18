Columbia Peru Mission and Study Abroad Trip

Hello all! I am currently raising support for a cross cultural training and study abroad trip to Columbia and Peru. It is very clear that the Lord has placed the purpose on my life to spread the Gospel and make Jesus Christ known to all who are around me. I have the privilege to be apart of a Christ centered church in Bozeman, Montana where we have church plants in Central and South America. The Lord has been powerfully working in my life this past year and has been showing me that my only purpose is to serve and glorify Him, and He has faithfully opened up the door for this wonderful opportunity. This upcoming spring, April 28th- May 10th 2025, I have been invited with a team of 10 to visit and serve two of our recent church plants in Bogota and Villavicencio, Columbia. We will also be scouting for possible future locations to spread the Gospel and make Christ known in Peru! This trip will have an intensive cultural and Biblical curriculum before, during, and after. Your support would mean so much to me. Not only would it allow me to go on this trip, but it will grow me as a servant of Christ and prepare me for future ministry work, and also to expand the Kingdom of God throughout the nations. Acts: 1:8 "But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes on you; and you will be my witnesses in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth."