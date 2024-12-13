Raising Help & Hope for Trisha & family

My name is Trisha. I was born with a genetic disorder that involves the kidney named Gitelman's Syndrome, after the doctor who found it first at the University of North Carolina. It is an autosomal genetic disease and cannot be cured. It is extremely rare globally and affects each person differently, making it extremely difficult to treat and even more difficult for people to understand.





It is a salt-wasting and electrolyte spilling condition that is extremely severe in my case. Similar to conditions with chemotherapy, I have to have infusions of potassium to live; however, the chronic treatment with potassium replacement is highly caustic/acidic to the system and has greatly taxed the entire digestive syste, leading to gastroparesis, a hole in my colon, Barrettes esophogus, minimal stomach lining, and uncontrollable acid reflux. I also suffer with hypoglycemic events due to chronically low potassium and magnesium, heart attacks, seizure activity, tremors, severe osteoporosis, vision loss, hair loss, restless leg syndrome and arthritis. These are just some of the side effects.





I am now attempting to live with an average 2.6K level which is critical. I may have an infusion every other day for 6-8 hours.





I tried to work as long as I could. I simply couldn't accept the fact that I could not and should not be working in my condition. I collapsed at work with cardiac arrest 18 months ago (summer of 2023) which changed my trajectory. I had to medically retire Nov 1,2023.





Over the past 15 years, we have continued to have faith, work hard and navigate the medical expenses and the new normal. Unfortunately, we are inundated. I am stuck in the backlog that is Social Security and we are still waiting as my application is still pending. We have exhausted any outside support and are facing a new year without resources.

I love God. I love serving Him and helping others; however, this journey has revealed to me just how much easier it is to give than receive and just how much that involves trusting HIM. It has been humiliating and humbling. We truly couldn't have gotten by the past year without the help of our friends. I am grateful for God's sovereignty as this journey has revealed far more treasures than trials. I am beyond blessed. I have a beautiful 13 year old son, Landon, and a tenacious husband, David, and we consider ourselves THE LEWIS TEAM!





If you are reading my story, thank you! If it makes you hug each other a little more often, if it encourages you that life is precious, if it helps you to slow down and be more intentional with how you LOVE others in the world, then I will be glad. If you are called to donate....Please pray over it; pray for discernment and trust how precious this is to our family. Please know we truly appreciate your prayers for healing!