Raising Help & Hope for Trisha & family

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $5,000
Campaign funds will be received by Trisha Lewis
My name is Trisha. I was born with a genetic disorder that involves the kidney named Gitelman's Syndrome, after the doctor who found it first at the University of North Carolina. It is an autosomal genetic disease and cannot be cured. It is extremely rare globally and affects each person differently, making it extremely difficult to treat and even more difficult for people to understand.
It is a salt-wasting and electrolyte spilling condition that is extremely severe in my case. Similar to conditions with chemotherapy, I have to have infusions of potassium to live; however, the chronic treatment with potassium replacement is highly caustic/acidic to the system and has greatly taxed the entire digestive syste, leading to gastroparesis, a hole in my colon, Barrettes esophogus, minimal stomach lining, and uncontrollable acid reflux. I also suffer with hypoglycemic events due to chronically low potassium and magnesium, heart attacks, seizure activity, tremors, severe osteoporosis, vision loss, hair loss, restless leg syndrome and arthritis. These are just some of the side effects.
I am now attempting to live with an average 2.6K level which is critical. I may have an infusion every other day for 6-8 hours.
I tried to work as long as I could. I simply couldn't accept the fact that I could not and should not be working in my condition. I collapsed at work with cardiac arrest 18 months ago (summer of 2023) which changed my trajectory. I had to medically retire Nov 1,2023.
Over the past 15 years, we have continued to have faith, work hard and navigate the medical expenses and the new normal. Unfortunately, we are inundated. I am stuck in the backlog that is Social Security and we are still waiting as my application is still pending. We have exhausted any outside support and are facing a new year without resources.
I love God. I love serving Him and helping others; however, this journey has revealed to me just how much easier it is to give than receive and just how much that involves trusting HIM. It has been humiliating and humbling. We truly couldn't have gotten by the past year without the help of our friends. I am grateful for God's sovereignty as this journey has revealed far more treasures than trials. I am beyond blessed. I have a beautiful 13 year old son, Landon, and a tenacious husband, David, and we consider ourselves THE LEWIS TEAM!
If you are reading my story, thank you! If it makes you hug each other a little more often, if it encourages you that life is precious, if it helps you to slow down and be more intentional with how you LOVE others in the world, then I will be glad. If you are called to donate....Please pray over it; pray for discernment and trust how precious this is to our family. Please know we truly appreciate your prayers for healing!
Love you, Trisha!
We are praying for you and your family.
Love you and your precious family!
Fear says, "What if?" Faith says, "Even if ..." I pray that God the Father would manifest complete healing in your body. That this cup can pass from you. Nevertheless, God's will be done.
Merry Christmas
#TeamLewis Love you guys
You are ALWAYS in our prayers
Thank you for sharing your story and allowing us to bless you. You are a light for Christ.
We love you, and we're praying for you!
Hugs and prayers!
Keeping you in my prayers
Trisha, you are a precious gift to so many…it’s a privilege to be a part of this journey with you.
December 29th, 2024
I’m deeply touched by all of your support efforts!
I have continued with my treatment over the Christmas season and I can be nothing but feeling blessed. It is beyond my comprehension why so many, some who don’t know me or my family, would give. I am reminded of God's beautiful orchestral abilities!
I do want to be transparent with you regarding my health. Unfortunately my potassium has dropped back down, critically. I have also had 2 severe cases of crashing from hypoglycemic events that involved me teetering with consciousness. Our newly teenage son had to respond to his mom laying on the floor. I say all this to remind us all just how precious and fleeting life can be. I’m extremely grateful for all the support and gifts. especially as I know this is a huge season of spending! You just cannot fully imagine how much help this has provided 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏💜💜💜✝️ THANK YOU🥰🥰🥰🙏
Blessings,
Trisha
December 22nd, 2024
It's been an incredibly blessed season! It took a lot to ask for help,
and through a lot of heartfelt tears, I trusted God. Unabashedly,
all guards down, purely faithful trust in God!
I cannot express to you how great of a response or how loud
it was!
One, within days , enough money was donated that literally will
take us through the first two months of the next year!!
You cannot have any idea what peace that brings to me & my family!
I can't imagine what anyone else is going through at this point in time, but
I pray each and every day that God blesses you and I can't thank you enough.
The LEWIS team can't thank you enough for how you blessed us.
I also know that we have been blessed in ways that are not through this campaign
and for all of those that can read this, we are truly thankful.
I would like you to know that my medical status has not changed; however, for
the first time of treatment after the campaign went public....I had my first raise in
my numbers!!!!
Please don't stop praying1 THANK YOU, THANK YOU!
Blessings,
Trisha
