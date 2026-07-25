Trips for Freya to Shriners Childrens Boston

I never thought I'd be making a post like this because asking for help is really hard for me.





Seven months ago, our lives changed in a matter of seconds. My 4 year old daughter, Freya, accidentally spilled a cup of ramen noodles on herself and suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns on her arm. Watching your child go through something like this has been something I don't know I'll ever be able to put into words.





Freya has been such a little trooper through all of this. She's so strong, and she's doing amazing, but she still has a long road ahead of her.





We have to travel to Shriners Children's Boston every 2 weeks, and we'll be doing that for at least the next year to help minimize the scarring on her arm. It's almost a 6 hour round trip, and with Boston traffic it's usually even longer. Between gas, tolls, and all the miles on the car, it's really starting to catch up to me. My car also needs repairs, and without it it's going to be really difficult to get there.





With four kids and the cost of everything being so high, we're just struggling to keep up. If you're able to donate, even just a few dollars, it would help so much with gas, car repairs, and getting Freya back and forth to Boston. If you can't donate, sharing this would mean the world to us.





Thank you to everyone and Please keep our sweet girl in your prayers as she continues this journey. ❤️