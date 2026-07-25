Hi! My name is Brent, and I have the incredible opportunity to travel to Israel with my church. I have been blessed to serve as part of the parking ministry, where I get to welcome people each week as they come to worship. Serving at my church has strengthened my faith and reminded me that every act of service, no matter how big or small, can make a difference.





This trip to Israel is much more than a vacation—it's an opportunity to walk where Jesus walked, see the places I've spent years reading about in Scripture, and deepen my understanding of God's Word. I believe experiencing the Holy Land firsthand will strengthen my relationship with Christ, give me a greater appreciation for the Bible, and equip me to continue serving my church and encouraging others in their own faith.





The amount I'm raising will cover the full cost of the trip, including transportation, airfare, lodging, meals, and other required travel expenses. It also includes a small amount for personal spending while in Israel, such as a meal during free time or a meaningful souvenir to remember this once-in-a-lifetime experience. My goal is to be fully prepared for the trip without creating a financial burden.





If you feel led to support me financially, I would be incredibly grateful. Every donation, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to this amazing opportunity. If you're unable to give, I would truly appreciate your prayers—for safe travels, spiritual growth, and that God would use this experience to deepen my faith and help me share what I learn with others when I return.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering supporting me. Whether through prayer or a donation, your generosity and encouragement mean more than you know. God bless!