Trip to Israel

Hi, There! Thank you so much for taking the time to review my fundraiser. Our church ( Ascend Church, Atlanta) is heading to Israel this Fall (November) and I’m prayerfully raising funds to go. This trip is a stretch of faith but know that the Lord is able to supply everything that is needed. It’s exciting to think about being able to visit where Jesus physically walked. It would be a dream to visit the area and see many places that’s in the Living Word.





The total trip cost without flight (I need to purchase my flight separately and is roughly 1,000) is 3,800 with the deposit being due on 6/1/26. The remaining balance is due 8/1/26.





I’m sharing in case anyone is led to sow into the trip. I’m so thankful to Jesus and my church family for the opportunity to go and am excited to see what all the Lord has in store.





Many thanks & Blessings!! ❤️🙏🤗