Trip to Disney for a Day

Hello everybody if you’re reading this, it’s regarding that I am trying to raise $300 to be able to fulfill my dream and take my son to what they call the happiest place on earth! I wanna be able while I’m down in Florida visiting my sister and niece and nephew, to take my son to Disney World for a day, I have been working all day 8+ hours, getting only 2 to 3 hours of sleep to make sure I can make enough money for the trip & bills .

yes, I am so close to making the money to go to Florida, but I need to make sure my bills are paid first. I’ll just need the $300 and then everything would be OKay ! So if anybody is looking to bless somebody today, I would really appreciate the blessing& to help toward making my dreams and my son day come true ! Much love, Jackie & Atlis 🩵