trinitySTAR INVESTMENTS START - UP FUNDING

Please Note: A Portion Of All Funds, Raised Will Be Going Towards, Buying Real Estate & Funding The Below Ministries.





My Name Is Michael Stewart, I Am The Founder & Director Of trinitySTAR INVESTMENTS!





trinitySTAR INVESTMENTS Is A Faith - Based Christian Real Estate Investment, Real Estate Development Ministry / Business Start Up.





The Founder Of trinitySTAR INVESTMENTS, Felt Lead By, The Lord Jesus Christ, To Structure trinitySTAR INVESTMENTS, As A,

Ministry / Business.





trinitySTAR INVESTMENTS, Is Structured, Where A Portion Of All, Income Raised, From Real Estate Investment Sales & Rentals Helps, Start & Fund, My Below Ministry Outreaches & Helps Donate To Simmular Ministries.





Ministry Outreaches:





Street Ministry Homeless Ministry & House Placement Addiction Treatment & Recovery Center Food Pantry Financial Assistance Safe House Building & Housing For At Risk Children & Adults Free Real Estate Development & Rehab Free Landscape Design & Mowing





GOD Bless You!