Teen Camp Fund - Empower Youth Learning

⛺ CAMP GOAL MET! We are Heading to Camp!





UPDATE: Thanks to the incredible blessings and generosity from everyone, we have officially reached our goal way ahead of schedule! 🥳✨





We are forever grateful to everyone who donated and gave us the opportunity to do work for them. We are so excited to go to church camp for the very first time this year! We humbly ask for your continued prayers as we prepare to head out. Thank you all so much! 🫶





📋 Important Update: Fund Management & Transparency

To comply with our platform's transparency guidelines and ensure our donors know exactly how their financial gifts are being handled, we are adding the specific logistics for how the funds reach the camp:

Recipient Relationship: The official beneficiary designated to receive these funds is John-Mark. Mark is the finance person at Trinity Church of the Nazarene. Fund Management: Our church camp registration is paid in a lump sum directly by the church network. Parents and families send their individual camp payments directly to Trinity Church, and Mark manages that master account. The Transfer Process: Once this fundraiser concludes, all the funds raised here will be transferred directly to Mark. He will deposit them directly into the Trinity Church of the Nazarene camp fund to fully cover our balance. Absolutely zero funds stay with us personally.





Our Original Story





Hi! We're two Filipina sisters and we have been living here in the US for about three years now. Our mom married our stepdad and we got to start this new chapter of our lives together as a family. We are so grateful for that! 🥰🌸





This summer, we are really hoping to go to church camp! 🙏 It costs $285 per person, so for both of us that is $570. We had been trying to save up on our own but weren't quite there yet, which is why we turned to our amazing community for help.





We love our church family so much. If you feel led, even a little bit helps so much more than you know. God is good and we trust Him with everything! 🙌✨





Thank you so much for reading our story, for donating, and for supporting us. It really means everything to us.





Mahal kita! (That means "I love you" in Filipino!) 🇵🇭💖





With all our love and gratitude,

Your sisters in Christ 🌸







