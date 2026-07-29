Trinidad mission

This July, I have the opportunity to travel to Trinidad on a mission trip focused on serving and encouraging local communities through faith, outreach, and relationship-building. As a teacher, author, and musician, my heart has always been centered on ministering in everyday moments, especially to children and families.





I am currently raising support to help cover travel and ministry expenses, with all funds needed by June 11. Every donation, prayer, share, and word of encouragement helps make this mission possible.





Thank you for being part of this journey with me and helping share God’s love beyond my own community ❤️





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