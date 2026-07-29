Cancer Treatment Fund for Tricia Muehlbauer

Dear Friends and Family,

The last few weeks have been heavy and shocking for our family. In early January, my mama felt a slight tightness in her calf that led to the discovery of a blood clot. After numerous appointments, biopsies, and trips to the ER, doctors discovered cancerous masses throughout her body. At this point, we do not know the organ of origin, but the cancerous cells have tested as gastrointestinal. Evidently, this is a completely unforeseen trial for our family, and Tricia is in need of your prayerful support!

Many of you have asked. "How can I help?" We humbly ask you to boldly pray and to consider donating to Tricia's Cancer Treatment Fund. If you donate through Give, Send, Go, one hundred percent of your donation will go to Tricia’s treatment (apart from credit card fees.) She will need financial support as she fights this cancer with chemotherapy and holistic modalities. She is hoping to continue running her photography business.

Each of you know that my mama is a giver, a helper, and an incredibly effective jack of all trades. To know her is to be blessed by her! We have each been blessed by her joyful spirit, her thoughtful gifts, her beautiful photos, her home cooked meals, her networking genius, the list goes on! Who of us has not benefitted from her love and giving heart? She is constantly using her talents and skills to bless us, and now it is time to bless her!

Through each day of waiting and with each unexpected discovery, my mama has trusted in the Lord's goodness and providence. Jesus has been tangibly present each step of the way. He's provided knowledgeable and careful doctors, has surrounded Tricia with support through family and friends, and has comforted us through His Holy Spirit. We are continually praying for miraculous and/or natural healing, guidance, trust, peace, and joy. We have hope and faith in His will!

Thank you so much for your prayers and financial support. We are unendingly grateful for your generosity, kindness, and faith. My mama is feisty, strong, and tenacious. I believe she can overcome this cancer!

Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer. - Romans 12:12

With Love,

Ana







