GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Cancer Treatment Fund for Tricia Muehlbauer

Goal$60,000 USD
Raised$27,677 USD

Fundraiser created byAna Lamping

Fundraiser funds will be received by Tricia Muehlbauer

Cancer Treatment Fund for Tricia Muehlbauer

Dear Friends and Family,

The last few weeks have been heavy and shocking for our family. In early January, my mama felt a slight tightness in her calf that led to the discovery of a blood clot. After numerous appointments, biopsies, and trips to the ER, doctors discovered cancerous masses throughout her body. At this point, we do not know the organ of origin, but the cancerous cells have tested as gastrointestinal. Evidently, this is a completely unforeseen trial for our family, and Tricia is in need of your prayerful support!

Many of you have asked. "How can I help?" We humbly ask you to boldly pray and to consider donating to Tricia's Cancer Treatment Fund. If you donate through Give, Send, Go, one hundred percent of your donation will go to Tricia’s treatment (apart from credit card fees.) She will need financial support as she fights this cancer with chemotherapy and holistic modalities. She is hoping to continue running her photography business.

Each of you know that my mama is a giver, a helper, and an incredibly effective jack of all trades. To know her is to be blessed by her! We have each been blessed by her joyful spirit, her thoughtful gifts, her beautiful photos, her home cooked meals, her networking genius, the list goes on! Who of us has not benefitted from her love and giving heart? She is constantly using her talents and skills to bless us, and now it is time to bless her!

Through each day of waiting and with each unexpected discovery, my mama has trusted in the Lord's goodness and providence. Jesus has been tangibly present each step of the way. He's provided knowledgeable and careful doctors, has surrounded Tricia with support through family and friends, and has comforted us through His Holy Spirit. We are continually praying for miraculous and/or natural healing, guidance, trust, peace, and joy. We have hope and faith in His will! 

Thank you so much for your prayers and financial support. We are unendingly grateful for your generosity, kindness, and faith. My mama is feisty, strong, and tenacious. I believe she can overcome this cancer! 

Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer. - Romans 12:12

With Love, 

Ana 



Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $490 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,598 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $245 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,650 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve