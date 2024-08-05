Campaign Image
Supporting Trey Miller's Heart

Our unborn baby boy, Trey, has a heart problem that requires multiple surgeries after birth. As a result he will be born in Children's Hospital Colorado and will go straight from birth to ICU. We are going to do everything we can to give our little boy the best chance to be happy and healthy. Please keep our little one in your prayers and donate if you would like to help us cover the medical costs. 

The Eldfrick girls
$ 40.00 USD
3 days ago

Mike and Charlotte
$ 200.00 USD
10 days ago

Praying for your precious family

Lauren Danforth
$ 100.00 USD
18 days ago

You are all loved and prayed over.

Anonymous Giver
$ 2500.00 USD
1 month ago

Continued prayers for healing for Trey, and for God’s peace and guidance for both of you. Sending our love to the three of you!

Lauren Danforth
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

You are all loved and prayed over.

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

On day Trey will sing "Jesus loves me, this I know"

Eldfrickgirls
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

We love you and are praying over you and your family. May God comfort each of you and give you rest in Him as He renews your strength.

Lauren Danforth
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

You are all loved and prayed over.

Anonymous Giver
$ 2000.00 USD
2 months ago

I love you very much kids this would not be happening without Granny. Please pray for her salvation

Mike and Charlotte
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

What a precious little one. We continue to lift you up in pray.

Linda Schachterle
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

I am praying for your family and hope that Trey will be able to come home with you soon. May God give you peace and strength and healing for Trey.

Austin Wiggins
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for your son and for the Holy Spirit to comfort you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

♥️

Carol Mathers
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Eldfrickgirls
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Lauren Danforth
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

You are all loved and prayed over.

Sandi Carruthers
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Continued prayers for baby Trey!

Sarah and Glenn Balasky
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Go Baby Trey!

Diana
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

I am part of your mother’s bible study group and want you to know we are all praying for your little boy, Trey!!! God Bless You all!

