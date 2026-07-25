Together for Tressa

Update 7/16/2026:

After multiple delays due to donors no longer being eligible, Tressa has been admitted and will be in the hospital for about a month, with a few rounds of chemo, radiation, and various other treatments to prepare for transplant. Her stem cell transplant is scheduled to happen at the end of next week. Tressa and Treyton have appreciated all of the support they have received, please continue to remember Tressa & Treyton in prayer for a successful transplant and recovery!





Update 5/29/2026:

Tressa’s bone marrow transplant is scheduled for mid June. Between now and then, she continues to get blood and platelet transfusions weekly. She will be admitted about a week before the transplant for a few rounds of chemo, radiation, and various other treatments to prepare for a successful transplant.

Her medical team has found and decided to go with an unrelated donor as they are not sure if the cause is genetic.

Post transplant, she will be in the hospital for about a month. The first 100 days post transplant are critical and she will need to be monitored closely with appointments daily.

If you want to help Tressa and Treyton during this time, monetary donations or gift cards in lieu of prepared food would be appreciated, as Tressa will be on a very strict food safety protocol and Treyton will be traveling to the hospital daily. They have appreciated all of the support and prayers they have received!

Please continue to remember Tressa & Treyton in prayer for a successful transplant and recovery.





Original Post April 6, 2026: Just a few months ago, Tressa was celebrating one of the happiest moments of her life—her wedding day—surrounded by love, hope, and excitement for the future. Today, that future looks very different.

Tressa was recently hospitalized and diagnosed with aplastic anemia, a rare and serious condition in which the body stops producing enough new blood cells. This unexpected diagnosis has turned her world upside down and placed her on a long and difficult road to recovery. She is currently facing an extended hospital stay and treatments that will leave her unable to work for the next 3 months.

Through it all, Tressa has shown incredible strength. With her new husband, Treyton, by her side, she is doing her best to remain hopeful and positive. But the reality of this situation is overwhelming. Along with the emotional toll, the financial burden is growing quickly. Medical bills, hospital stays, ongoing treatments, and everyday living expenses are adding up—especially as Tressa is unable to work during this time.

Her family and friends are coming together to support her, but they cannot do it alone. We are asking for your help to lift some of this burden so Tressa can focus fully on what matters most—healing.

Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward covering essential medical care and living expenses during her recovery. If you’re unable to give, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean so much.

Your kindness, generosity, and support will bring comfort, hope, and relief to Tressa and Treyton during this incredibly challenging time.

Thank you for being part of her recovery.



