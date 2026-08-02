Treatment Funds for Peter Wall

Peter was diagnosed with a brain tumor on June 3rd, 2026. He had most of the tumor surgically removed on June 16th, 2026 at Hamilton General. August 6th the tumor results came back as a stage 2-3 malignant tumor. The doctors here thought that radiation might add a little to his life, but not heal him. They were very hopeless. After much thought and prayer, we feel it would be best to do further treatments in Mexico. We plan to go to Hope4Cancer in Cancun. Your support and prayers would be very appreciated!