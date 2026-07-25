Treatment funds for Emily

Emily has been dealing with arthritis pain since she was a young teen. Many medications have worked in the past but have become less and less effective. Recently Emily has tried hyperbaric treatments. She completed 2 weeks and noticed she is walking easier. Her hands are still terribly swollen and bruised from broken blood vessels. Someone anonymously donated 2 more weeks. She has been advised that 4 more two week sessions could put her into remission. There's a past record success with this method. Please prayerfully consider donating and praying for the success of these treatments. Emily has a devoted husband and 2 little kids. Her illness has impacted her ability to work and limited her many outreach ministries.