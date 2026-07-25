Treatment For my mom

My mother is seriously ill and urgently needs a second surgery. We already spent all of our savings on her first operation, but unfortunately, it was unsuccessful due to a mistake during the procedure. Now the doctors have advised that she must undergo another surgery as soon as possible.





Sadly, our family cannot afford the cost of this second operation. We are doing everything we can, but we are running out of options.





I humbly ask for your kindness and support during this difficult time. Any donation, no matter how small, will help bring my mother one step closer to the treatment she desperately needs. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing our fundraiser with others.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your compassion, prayers, and support. May God bless you and your family.